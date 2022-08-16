Vernon Butler, Demarcus Robinson among Raiders’ cuts

Getty Images

The Raiders cut five players Tuesday to reach the 85-player limit. The team announced the departures of veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler and veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson along with defensive tackle Nate Brooks, defensive end Gerri Green and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Butler signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this offseason.

A first-round selection of the Panthers in 2016, Butler spent four years in Carolina before playing for the Bills the past two seasons. Butler appeared in 10 games with the Bills in 2021, starting one.

Robinson signed a one-year deal with the team in March with a chance to compete for the third receiver spot behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, but Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole were ahead of him on the depth chart.

The Chiefs drafted Robinson in the fourth round in 2016. In 2021, he tied a career-high with 10 starts, and caught 25 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.