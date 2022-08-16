XFL hires Jordan Palmer as league-wide director of quarterback development

Getty Images

For any minor league to thrive, the quarterbacks need to play like major leaguers. The latest new pro football developmental league will devote additional resources to improving quarterback play for every team.

The XFL has hired Jordan Palmer to serve as the director of quarterback development.

The brother of Carson Palmer, Jordan spent seven years in the NFL before becoming a respected and accomplished private quarterback coach. He was a four-year starter at UTEP.

“The most important position in football is the quarterback, arguably one of the hardest positions to play in all sports,” said XFL senior V.P. of player personnel Doug Whaley in a press release. “Jordan works with some of the most recognizable young quarterbacks in the NFL – Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, among others – and it’ll be great to have his imprint on our players as they further advance their professional development. Jordan was also an early advocate for using technology for training and performance improvement, which aligns with our commitment to innovation. We are thrilled to have him as a crucial member of our football operations team.”

Jordan Palmer will work with the coaching staff of each XFL team, in order to create a “thoughtful and advanced quarterback development program.”

It’s very smart to invest in the development of quarterbacks. It could make the games better, and it could make the quarterbacks better — making the XFL more attractive for quarterbacks who are attracting interest from the XFL and the USFL, the two competing spring leagues.