Zach Pascal: Jalen Hurts’ deep ball accuracy has been amazing

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 16, 2022, 1:06 PM EDT
New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles have done a lot to set up quarterback Jalen Hurts for success in his second full season as a starter.

Just looking at the receiving corps, after drafting DeVonta Smith last year, the club used its first-round pick to trade for A.J. Brown. And the team added former Colts receiver Zach Pascal, who’s familiar with head coach Nick Sirianni from their shared time in Indianapolis.

While Philadelphia became a playoff team on the strength of its run game last year, the passing game should evolve in 2022. To that point, Pascal said Hurts has been throwing an impressive deep ball.

“Since I got here, his deep ball accuracy has been amazing,” Pascal said, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “A lot of his throws have been accurate. I’ve seen him getting better every day. And the work ethic he puts into that, it just trickles down to the whole team and everyone else putting in work.”

Hurts finished last season at 7.3 yards per attempt, which ranked middle of the pack among qualified passers. If Hurts can get some more deep completions with the revamped receiving corps, that number should go up in 2022.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Zach Pascal: Jalen Hurts’ deep ball accuracy has been amazing

  3. Yeah, right. At the slightest pressure, Jayleen will run. He is not a QB. The sooner the Philthy team realizes that he is not of pro caliber, the better off they’ll be. He fled Alabama because he wasn’t good enough to run that team and was replaced by Tua.

  5. It’s his third year. This is make or break for him. He doesn’t need to necessarily have the same kind of year as Josh Allen did in HIS 3rd year, but he needs to make a significant leap. He is from all reports a great kid and he has the skills but that leap to the processing the pro game is tough and a lot of guys who dominated in college just never make it. I’d love to see him put it all together even if it IS for the Iggles.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.