Zach Pascal: Jalen Hurts’ deep ball accuracy has been amazing

The Eagles have done a lot to set up quarterback Jalen Hurts for success in his second full season as a starter.

Just looking at the receiving corps, after drafting DeVonta Smith last year, the club used its first-round pick to trade for A.J. Brown. And the team added former Colts receiver Zach Pascal, who’s familiar with head coach Nick Sirianni from their shared time in Indianapolis.

While Philadelphia became a playoff team on the strength of its run game last year, the passing game should evolve in 2022. To that point, Pascal said Hurts has been throwing an impressive deep ball.

“Since I got here, his deep ball accuracy has been amazing,” Pascal said, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “A lot of his throws have been accurate. I’ve seen him getting better every day. And the work ethic he puts into that, it just trickles down to the whole team and everyone else putting in work.”

Hurts finished last season at 7.3 yards per attempt, which ranked middle of the pack among qualified passers. If Hurts can get some more deep completions with the revamped receiving corps, that number should go up in 2022.