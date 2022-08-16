Zach Wilson’s meniscus trim surgery considered successful

Posted by Josh Alper on August 16, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 12 Preseason - Jets at Eagles
Getty Images

After Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hurt his knee last Friday, word was that he needed to have his meniscus trimmed surgically and that he’d miss a few weeks while recovering.

Those reports cautioned that doctors could do a more extensive surgery if they did not like what they found in the knee, but Wilson has apparently avoided that fate. According to multiple reports, doctors did not need to do more than trim the meniscus during Tuesday’s surgery in Los Angeles and they deemed the surgery a success.

With a timeline of two-to-four weeks to recover, Week 1 wouldn’t be totally out of the question for Wilson. The Jets aren’t going to rush him back, however, and Joe Flacco gives them an experienced option to start the season while making sure that Wilson is 100 percent.

That opener is at home against the Ravens, which Flacco admitted would make it a bigger deal than another opponent.  They’ll then travel to Cleveland, return home to face the Bengals and travel to Pittsburgh in a season-opening tour of the AFC North.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Zach Wilson’s meniscus trim surgery considered successful

  2. Do they ever say that the surgery isn’t successful? Zach Wilson isn’t the QB of my team but I wish him the best. The man is a legend with the ladies so I hope he gets better soon so that we can hear more about his adventures.

  3. Hopefully all goes well, but football player and knee surgery in the same sentence is always a concern.

  7. Wishing him the best for a speedy recovery. Very confident with Flacco for a game or two if need be.

  9. A short cut that will cause issues down the road.
    A complete meniscus reattachment along with a year out would have been a 100% recovery.

  10. So when you get a “trim” like that it will still affect his mobility in the future.

    The injury is bad for Mr Tuck and Run because he’a had it before. It was one of the red flags on him as a prospect, but Joe Douglas ignored it like he ignored Becton’s array of red flags.

  11. As bad as an ACL tear can be, a player can still go back to 100% based on the current procedures. A meniscus trim usually means more issues will be coming. I don’t think he’ll ever be 100% now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.