Zach Wilson’s meniscus trim surgery considered successful

After Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hurt his knee last Friday, word was that he needed to have his meniscus trimmed surgically and that he’d miss a few weeks while recovering.

Those reports cautioned that doctors could do a more extensive surgery if they did not like what they found in the knee, but Wilson has apparently avoided that fate. According to multiple reports, doctors did not need to do more than trim the meniscus during Tuesday’s surgery in Los Angeles and they deemed the surgery a success.

With a timeline of two-to-four weeks to recover, Week 1 wouldn’t be totally out of the question for Wilson. The Jets aren’t going to rush him back, however, and Joe Flacco gives them an experienced option to start the season while making sure that Wilson is 100 percent.

That opener is at home against the Ravens, which Flacco admitted would make it a bigger deal than another opponent. They’ll then travel to Cleveland, return home to face the Bengals and travel to Pittsburgh in a season-opening tour of the AFC North.