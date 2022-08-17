Aaron Rodgers: Jordan Love’s three picks might look bad on paper, but film tells a different story

Getty Images

Quarterback Jordan Love received the bulk of the playing time in Green Bay’s preseason opener against San Francisco last week. And, at least on the stat sheet, the quarterback had middling results.

He finished 13-of-24 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Multiple giveaways for the 2020 first-round pick are concerning at first glance. But according to Aaron Rodgers, the turnovers stemmed from the same issues he expressed concern about at receiver.

“I felt really bad for Jordan the other night because we had a couple of total mental busts for picks,” Rodgers said on Tuesday. “We had a drop for a pick. We had two guys running who knows what on the third one. Now, he shouldn’t have thrown the ball there probably, but some of that’s veteran stuff making veteran mistakes.”

Overall, Rodgers said he thought Love did some “really good things.”

“The most important thing for any-age quarterback is the feet — throwing the ball on time and in rhythm. And I think he’s done a nice job of really focusing on the little things of this training camp and throwing the ball more often on time. It’s just about consistency and I thought there were some really nice balls. A couple decisions he’d probably want to have back, but those are kind of normal. But I’d like to see him keep trusting his feet and his athleticism.

“I’d love to see him [when] the pocket breaks down, nobody’s quite open on time, extend a play and take off and run and slide. But overall, I thought he did some really good things. … It might look bad in the stat sheet with three picks, but the film tells a different story.”

Given that Love plays with the two-time reigning MVP, the preseason is his time to shine. So Love is sure to get plenty more opportunities on Friday night when the Packers host the Saints for the second week of the preseason.