Baker Mayfield not worried about starting quarterback decision

The competition continues between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, with no timeline for a decision. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the team will let things play out at least through the second preseason game.

“When we know, we know,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “It could be two weeks; it could be now. I know that’s not the answer you guys want. We’re just making sure we’re thorough.”

Mayfield is getting more comfortable with each passing day, and it’s going to come as a surprise if he doesn’t win the job. But the former No. 1 overall selection isn’t concerning himself with the team’s decision.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t been worried about when the decision is going to be made or any of that, timeline-wise,” Mayfield said. “I’ve just tried to put my head down and handle it one day at a time, and that’s been the mindset for both Sam and I.

“Just, how can we be playing the best ball at the end of camp and just handle it correctly? I’ve said it before: The locker room and the organization is going to go as the QB room goes, and as long as we’re leading correctly, and we’re supporting each other, good things are going to happen. So we’re not worried about when that’s going to happen, just trying to get better each day.”

As Gantt put it, the Panthers’ quarterback “battle” has been one of the most civil competitions in football history. Mayfield has supported Darnold, and Darnold has supported Mayfield.

Mayfield got off to a late start, not arriving in a trade from Cleveland until July 6, but he has made up ground since.

“I’m at the point now where it feels really, really comfortable for me,” Mayfield said. “Yeah, I’m in a great spot. Obviously, there are always little things you’re trying to improve. It’s never complacent; I haven’t figured it out.”