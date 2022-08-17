Bears expect starters to play fewer snaps this week

Getty Images

The Bears plan to play their starters again in Thursday’s game against the Seahawks, but it looks like it will be something closer to a cameo appearance.

Quarterback Justin Fields and most members of the first-team offense played the first 18 snaps of the game while starting defenders were on the field well into the second quarter of the opener against the Chiefs. On Tuesday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus cited the short turnaround from playing on Saturday while explaining that he’s planning shorter stints on both sides of the bal.

“It’s [on an] individual basis,” Eberflus said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “And it’s a little bit shorter this time, because it’s a short week, so we’re not going to put stress on their bodies.”

At least one player is set to see more playing time this week. Second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon didn’t play at all in the opener and the plan is for the rookie to get his first taste of NFL game action.