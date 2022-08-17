Bengals sign Javaris Davis, waive Bookie Radley-Hiles

Posted by Charean Williams on August 17, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp
The Bengals signed free agent cornerback Javaris Davis on Wednesday, the team announced. They waived cornerback Bookie Radley-Hiles in a corresponding move.

Davis, a first-year player out of Auburn, originally was a college free agent signee of the Chiefs in 2020. He spent time on the Dolphins’ practice squad during the 2020 and ’21 seasons.

Davis appeared in one game for the Dolphins last season and totaled two tackles.

He is the cousin of Vernon and Vontae Davis.

Radley-Hiles, a rookie out of Washington, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.

