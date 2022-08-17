Bradley Bozeman to miss a few weeks with ankle injury

Getty Images

Bradley Bozeman has competed with Pat Elflein for the starting center job at Panthers camp this summer, but his bid will be hurt by an injury he suffered in Tuesday’s practice.

Bozeman was carted off the field after a lower leg injury. On Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule said that Bozeman avoided the most serious injury that was on the table but that he is going to miss multiple weeks while he recovers.

“We were told on the field yesterday it could be a fracture, thankfully it’s not,” Rhule said, via Schuyler Callihan of SI.com. “It’s not just a high ankle sprain, there’s some complications, some other injuries inside. We think it’s going to be 2-3 weeks depending on how healing goes. So, not the best news but obviously not as bad as we thought.”

That absence will make it likelier that Elflein is handling the snapping duties at the start of the regular season.