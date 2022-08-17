Browns sign Wyatt Miller, waive Travell Harris

Getty Images

The Browns have made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

Cleveland announced the club has signed offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and waived receiver Travell Harris.

Miller has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived by the Panthers on Aug. 14 after joining the team in May. He’s also spent time with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers. But Miller has never appeared in a regular season game.

Harris signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in May.