Chargers, Derwin James agree to new contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 17, 2022, 9:59 AM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers minicamp
Getty Images

The Chargers were always confident that safety Derwin James would be ready to get to work in time for the season, and with good reason: James has now agreed to a new contract.

James, who was declining to participate in practice while he negotiated a new deal, has agreed with the Chargers on a contract that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid safety, according to multiple reports.

The Chargers selected James with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he’s been a first-team All-Pro twice, first as a rookie and then last season. He also missed most of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season with injuries, which has to be a concern, but for the Chargers it’s not a big enough concern to keep them from getting a deal done.

James was slated to make $9.05 million this year on the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. He’ll make much more than that this year, and the Chargers see him as a big part of their defense for many years to come.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Chargers, Derwin James agree to new contract

  1. Finally! It’s about time!!! Now he can get on with the business of football like getting on the practice field and getting hurt.

  2. Needed to happen regardless of injury risk. Doesn’t matter if it isn’t great long term – he’s a unicorn when he plays and they have to be all right now with Herbert on his rookie deal and Ekeler in his prime. They have a 2 year SB or bust window before Herbert obliterates every contract record and they have to blow up this roster.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.