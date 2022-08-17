Chargers, Derwin James agree to new contract

Getty Images

The Chargers were always confident that safety Derwin James would be ready to get to work in time for the season, and with good reason: James has now agreed to a new contract.

James, who was declining to participate in practice while he negotiated a new deal, has agreed with the Chargers on a contract that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid safety, according to multiple reports.

The Chargers selected James with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he’s been a first-team All-Pro twice, first as a rookie and then last season. He also missed most of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season with injuries, which has to be a concern, but for the Chargers it’s not a big enough concern to keep them from getting a deal done.

James was slated to make $9.05 million this year on the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. He’ll make much more than that this year, and the Chargers see him as a big part of their defense for many years to come.