Colts believe Drew Ogletree suffered significant knee injury Wednesday

Getty Images

Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree generated some good notices early in training camp, but it looks like he may have to put any plans to help the team during the regular season on hold.

Ogletree left practice on Wednesday with a knee injury and head coach Frank Reich’s update to reporters painted a pessimistic picture of the tight end’s outlook.

“We’ll wait and see what the doc says, but it didn’t look good. . . . We’re hoping for the best, but it looked like a pretty significant injury,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

Ogletree was a sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State earlier this year. He had one catch for five yards in the preseason opener.

Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and third-rounder Jelani Woods are at the top of the depth chart at tight end in Indianapolis.