Commanders secure a sports wagering license for FedEx Field

Getty Images

When the Supreme Court opened the floodgates for legalized wagering in May 2018, the NFL (and the other sports leagues) commenced the process of figuring out how to wet their beaks. At least one team is now putting its whole mouth in the bowl.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Commission has awarded the Washington Commanders a sports wagering license. The Commanders will place a sports book at FedEx Field.

If the odds are set properly, it guarantees that, even if the home team doesn’t win, the house will. Indeed, in many cases the fans will hedge their rooting interests and bet on the opposing team.

That could be the best way to ensure a good experience at the worst stadium in football. Root, root, root for the home team. Bet, bet, bet on the road team.

And avoid, avoid, avoid the raw sewage cascading from a busted pipe.