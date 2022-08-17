Darren Waller back at practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller said recently that he would be back on the field this week.

Now that prediction has become reality.

Multiple reporters on the Raiders beat note that Waller is one of several players who have returned to practice on Wednesday. While Waller is seeking a new contract, he was reportedly sidelined by a hamstring injury — not staging a “hold in.”

In addition to Waller, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Divine Deablo also returned to practice.

Plus, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, receiver Dillon Stoner, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who all began training camp on the physically unable to perform list, are all practicing on Wednesday. The Raiders have yet to announce it officially, but that means all three players are off the PUP list.

Per Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Jesper Horsted, tight end Jacob Hollister, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and cornerback Anthony Averett are not practicing for Las Vegas on Wednesday.