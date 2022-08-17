Deshaun Watson settlement remains possible at any time (but a real deadline would be helpful)

Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson settlement talks continue. Whether and when they end remains to be seen.

One of the practical problems is that there’s no real deadline for getting a deal done. Appeals officer Peter Harvey will hold the ruling until the NFL tells him that the settlement possibilities have been exhausted. With the league apparently very willing to opt for settlement over imposing a lengthy suspension and taking their chances in court, the league apparently will be willing to let this play out a little longer.

Against that backdrop, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com has reported that “sources close to the Deshaun Watson situation believe a resolution could come today or tomorrow.” (Or it could happen the next day. Or the next.)

Graziano adds that “it’s unclear how much longer [Harvey] will wait.” The truth is he’ll wait as long as the league tells him to wait.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explains it to PFT, it has been the case for a while that a settlement could come at any time — or it could blow up and not happen.

So where is the sweet spot? We’re currently getting the impression that the suspension will be up to 12 games and the fine will be south of $5 million. If there’s a settlement.

Either way, stay tuned. Without a real and imminent deadline, however, you could be staying tuned for a while.