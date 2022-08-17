Eric Bieniemy: Isiah Pacheco is doing a great job and has tremendous work ethic

Getty Images

Throughout the offseason and training camp, the general refrain from the Chiefs has been that the offense will be more spread out and balanced after the club traded receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.

One of the players who may be a significant factor in that is seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco.

By all accounts from Chiefs camp, the young running back has been impressive out of the backfield — displaying a strong ability to both run it and catch it. Perhaps as a signal of how important he could be to the offense, he played only eight snaps in Kansas City’s preseason opener. He took a pair of carries for 6 yards and caught a 5-yard pass.

For comparison’s sake, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took only seven snaps. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took 11.

On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy called Pacheco “a very confident young man.”

“Now you’re talking about a kid that plays hard? Pacheco plays hard,” Bieniemy said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “[F]irst of all, he’s doing a great job. He has tremendous work ethic. As a young back — this is probably one of the toughest things that they need to learn — is allowing the game to come to him, learning how to be a patient runner. Understand exactly what’s going on up front, so now he can have a better feel on how to square his shoulders up, press it and then read it out from there. As far as work [his] ethic, [he] works hard.

“As far as a tough runner — who will try and find 4.5 yards — [Pacheco] checks that box. And then on top of that, he does a great job in the pass game where he’s catching it, and he’s still learning to perfect his craft in pass pro. And it ain’t so much with his attitude and blocking. It’s just making sure he knows exactly who to pick up. And that takes a little while for a young guy.”

Being a seventh-round pick, it’s not like Pacheco is really expected to become a key contributor to Kansas City’s offense right away. But if he continues down his current path, Pacheco could prove to be exactly that when September rolls around.