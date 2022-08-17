Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson

Posted by Josh Alper on August 17, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Johnson was a Cardinals sixth-round pick in 2019 and he played 18 games with the team over his first two seasons. He spent last year on the Eagles practice squad and spent time with the 49ers earlier this year.

Johnson had 36 catches for 360 yards and a touchdown during his time with the Cardinals.

 

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.