Hollywood Brown: I just felt like sometimes the Ravens really didn’t need me

USA TODAY Images

Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will see his former team and teammates this weekend when the Cardinals host the Ravens. The Cardinals traded for Brown and a third-round pick on draft night in return for the 23rd overall selection.

Brown insisted Wednesday that he has nothing against his former team but needed to play elsewhere.

“It’s about happiness,” Brown said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I want to feel like I am a part of something to win. At the Ravens, I just felt like sometimes they really didn’t need me. Regardless if I was there or not, they were going to win games.

“I love the game too much. I want to be involved.”

The Cardinals definitely will need him, especially in the first six games when DeAndre Hopkins serves a suspension. Brown is reunited with his former University of Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray, which helps in his transition.

“There are always going to be growing pains the first year in the offense,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “But as we have said all along his familiarity with the offense based on his college experience definitely helps, and his comfort level with the quarterback is huge. I expect by Week 1 he’ll understand what we are trying to accomplish.”

Brown, who declared his hamstring 100 percent, won’t play Sunday as he continues to work his way back. But he will be ready for Week 1 and what he expects to be a breakout season after catching 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games last season for Baltimore.

“Whenever I am in between the lines,” Brown said, “I’m ready.”