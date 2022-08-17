Hollywood Brown on his arrest for speeding: “I want to learn from it”

Earlier this month, Cardinals receiver Hollywood Brown was arrested for speeding. Ordinarily, speeding won’t get a guy arrested. Driving 126 miles per hour will.

“I want to learn from it,” Brown said Wednesday in his first press conference since the incident, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “I’m not a guy who gets into trouble, so I want to put in my past and make sure I’m always doing the right things at all times.” (At least he didn’t say he wants to put it in the rear-view mirror.)

Brown called his decision “very disappointing.” He said he wasn’t late for practice when it happened.