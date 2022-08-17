Jaguars release Malcom Brown

Getty Images

The Jaguars made several roster moves on their way to 85 players earlier this week and they dropped another player from the squad on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have released defensive tackle Malcom Brown. They didn’t sign anyone to fill the spot.

Brown was acquired in a trade with the Saints last season and started all 17 games for the Jags. He had 57 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

Brown was a Patriots first-round pick in 2015 and he signed with New Orleans as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season. He has 304 tackles, 13.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries over the course of his career.