Jaylen Waddle held out of practice for precautionary reasons

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle did not practice on Tuesday. But it sounds like whatever he’s dealing with is not particularly serious.

Head coach Mike McDaniel did not say exactly what Waddle’s injury is during a Wednesday press conference. But he did make it seem like Waddle should be back sooner than later.

“There’s something that I don’t really need to get into, that he could’ve practiced with,” McDaniel said. “With our elite medical staff having history with stuff, we were trying to be preventative. He wanted to practice. We disallowed it to try to be in front of something. But I expect him to practice again in training camp. We’ll take it day by day, but sometimes you have to protect people from themselves. And that’s a great problem to have, especially with an elite talent like that.”

McDaniel added, “We try to be as accountable as possible in preventing as many soft-tissue [injuries] as you can. You’ll never be 100 percent but you try to pay attention to each individual player, tailor things so they can avoid those things as best as possible.”

Entering his second season, the speedy Waddle should be a critical piece for Miami’s offense in McDaniel’s first season. He caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns as a rookie last season. Now paired with Tyreek Hill, Waddle could be in store for an even bigger Year Two.