Posted by Josh Alper on August 17, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT
Bengals owner Mike Brown said in July that the team’s “whole focus” is on making sure Joe Burrow remains a member of the Bengals and the prospect of signing Burrow to a long-term deal after this season has colored other moves the team has made.

Selling the naming rights to their stadium created a new revenue stream that the team can put toward financing deals for Burrow and other young pieces of the team. That move supports the organizational focus on ensuring Burrow’s future is in Cincinnati, but Burrow said on Wednesday that his own attention is only focused on playing well enough to make sure the team doesn’t think twice about an extended commitment.

“It doesn’t mean anything if I go in and stink it up this year. . . . I’m focused on this year,” Burrow said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Burrow’s preparation for this season hit a snag when he had an appendectomy early in training camp, but he’s returned to practice and will do 11-on-11 work Wednesday in a big step toward being fully ready to go for Week 1.

5 responses to “Joe Burrow: Contract talk means nothing if I stink this year

  2. I give Burrow a less than 50% chance of playing out his full prime in Cinci. That franchise is just cheap and they will give out big contracts to Chase and Burrow but they will expect them to do it all. Not the first talented QB who has weapons to pass through Cinci and have his career be full of ups and downs (with many more downs). Things look up now but they rarely stay that way with this franchise.

  3. Defenses have more film on Burrow now but I still think he will be elite. Pay the man.

  5. Herbert > Burrow. Better arm, not injury prone, better stats, more imposing. Easy decision.

