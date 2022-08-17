Joe Burrow reveals appendix ruptured: “It wasn’t normal appendicitis”

Getty Images

At the time, Joe Burrow‘s appendectomy July 26 sounded like a routine procedure. But instead of his appendix being merely inflamed, the quarterback’s appendix had ruptured.

Burrow revealed that Wednesday during his first news conference since the surgery, which came on the day Bengals veterans reported to training camp.

“It wasn’t normal appendicitis that you hear about,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I didn’t really feel much. Just getting checked out and had some discomfort, so we thought we’d get it checked out. Turns out I had it. So we had to get it fixed.”

Burrow’s hospital stay resulted in a weight loss, though he declined to reveal how much weight he lost. He watched practices from a medical cart when he returned to camp and finally was cleared to begin throwing two weeks after the procedure.

“You’re in a hospital for however many days and you start to feel like a sick person,” Burrow said. “So you want to get back out with the guys and feel healthy again.”

He took another step in his return Wednesday when he participated in team drills at practice for the first time since the procedure.

“We have a good plan as far as nutrition and weight room and all that stuff,” Burrow said. “I feel good right now and just going to keep feeling better.”