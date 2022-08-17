Jourdan Lewis injured hamstring in Wednesday’s joint practice

Getty Images

Cowboys nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis injured his hamstring late in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. Lewis will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Although he could miss the rest of the preseason, Lewis expressed optimism he can return in time for the Sept. 11 season opener.

“I should be back for the first game,” Lewis said, via Gehlken.

The Cowboys moved Anthony Brown into the slot last year when Lewis missed a game with COVID-19, and Kelvin Joseph played left corner. The team also has rookie DaRon Bland to play the nickel spot.

Lewis started 13 of 16 games played in 2021 and made a career-high three interceptions, a career-high 11 pass breakups and 1.5 sacks.