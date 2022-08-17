Ken Walker had a “procedure,” but Seahawks hope he’s back for season opener

Posted by Charean Williams on August 17, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT
NFLPA Rookie Premiere - Portraits session
Getty Images

On Tuesday, Seahawks running back Ken Walker III missed practice with what Pete Carroll called “a little hernia thing.” A day later, Carroll announced Walker had a procedure but wouldn’t elaborate other than to specify that it’s not a hernia or a core muscle issue.

The Seahawks hope Walker can return for the Sept. 12 season opener against the Broncos.

Walker started in the preseason opener Saturday against the Steelers with Rashaad Penny out with a groin issue. Walker played 12 snaps and had five carries for 19 yards, one catch for 11 yards and a kickoff return for 22 yards.

The Seahawks drafted Walker 41st overall to pair with Penny, who returned to practice Tuesday.

1 responses to “Ken Walker had a “procedure,” but Seahawks hope he’s back for season opener

  1. I had an inguinal hernia and was very fit at the time of surgery. It took two weeks to recover. But they said another 2 weeks to resume regular activities like lifting etc. I would be surprised if he played week 1. It’s a minium 4 week recovery for the normal person. But if he plays so be it

