Ken Walker had a “procedure,” but Seahawks hope he’s back for season opener

On Tuesday, Seahawks running back Ken Walker III missed practice with what Pete Carroll called “a little hernia thing.” A day later, Carroll announced Walker had a procedure but wouldn’t elaborate other than to specify that it’s not a hernia or a core muscle issue.

The Seahawks hope Walker can return for the Sept. 12 season opener against the Broncos.

Walker started in the preseason opener Saturday against the Steelers with Rashaad Penny out with a groin issue. Walker played 12 snaps and had five carries for 19 yards, one catch for 11 yards and a kickoff return for 22 yards.

The Seahawks drafted Walker 41st overall to pair with Penny, who returned to practice Tuesday.