La’el Collins out of camp with a personal issue

Bengals right tackle La'el Collins has not practiced much in training camp. He was out again Wednesday, missing practice with what Zac Taylor said was a personal issue about which he wasn’t comfortable commenting, per Richard Skinner of WKRC.

Collins signed a three-year, $21 million contract with $5 million guaranteed with the Bengals after seven seasons with the Cowboys, who cut him during the offseason. He began training camp on the non-football injury list with a back issue.

Doctors cleared him to practice Aug. 10, and he participated in practice that day and on Aug. 14, according to Skinner. But Collins has yet to work in team drills.

Collins, who missed 21 games the past two seasons with the Cowboys because of injuries, attended practice Monday but did not dress to participate.

Taylor was uncertain when Collins might return.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Adeniji is taking reps with the first team offense while Collins is out.