Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s goal: 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving

Last year, Lions running back D'Andre Swift gained 617 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards. This year, Swift is aiming a lot higher than that.

Swift said his goal this year is to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving, according to Tim Twentyman of the Lions’ website. Swift said Lions running backs coach Duce Staley is helping him become the kind of all-around running back who can reach those marks.

Three players in NFL history have topped 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in a season: Roger Craig of the 49ers with 1,050 rushing yards and 1,016 receiving yards in 1985, Marshall Faulk of the Rams with 1,381 rushing yards and 1,048 receiving yards in 1999, and Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards in 2019.

Swift becoming the fourth member of that exclusive club seems rather unlikely, but as he heads into his third NFL season, Swift believes he’s going to be a very productive back in the Lions’ offense.