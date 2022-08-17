Lovie Smith downplays Davis Mills’ claim that Texans are ready to “shock the world”

USA TODAY Sports

Confidence. The food of the wise man but the liquor of the fool.

For football players, confidence is critical. Confidence to, at times, the point of delusion.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills recently displayed extreme confidence, telling Peter King, “We’re ready to go out and shock the world.”

On Wednesday, coach Lovie Smith downplayed Mills’ remark.

“Are we capable of winning this year?” Smith told reporters. “Your quarterback, yeah, I want him to have confidence. That’s all he’s really saying is, ‘Guys, we’ve been working hard. We think we’re a pretty good football team, and if we do well, you’re not picking us to win much.’ I’d say no one here is. So it’s going to probably be a shock if that happens. I think it’s no more than that. You’re the quarterback, you really have a pulse on what you’re seeing each day. We think we’re going to be, I think we’re going to be pretty good this year. If that happens, you can say that Lovie said we’re going to shock the world, because nobody is picking us. Isn’t that how it goes? If we do well, what’s the story? Is it going to be a shock to you if we do well? Yeah, I’ll answer it for you. Yeah. It’s no more than that.”

Mills hasn’t spent enough time in the NFL to know based on training camp whether the Texans will be better than expected. But they’re expected to not be very good. Maybe they will be better than expected. Expectations definitely are low.

For any NFL team, it’s always better to have low expectations. If the Texans go 8-9, it’s a huge success. If the Bills go 9-8, it’s an abject failure.

The reality is that the talent gap among the various teams is narrower than ever, and plenty of games turn on a play here and a play there. A gust of wind. A bounce of the ball. A wrong step at the wrong time. A right step at the right time. A bad call, which for the other team counts as a good call.

The fact that teams will have their guard down for the Texans will give them an edge. Can they get lucky and win some games early in the year? Sure. If they do, they can maybe parlay that into a better season than anyone reasonably could expect.

The first chance to catch a team flat-footed comes in Week One, when the Colts come to town.