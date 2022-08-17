Matt LaFleur: I appreciate Aaron Rodgers’ urgency to get issues with young WRs corrected

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized the team’s young receivers, saying they have to be “way more consistent” in practice.

So on Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about his confidence in Green Bay’s young corps, given that Rodgers’ apparently isn’t high.

“Well I think it’s more of the silly mistakes that we need to get cleaned up,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “Like something as simple as checking with the official before the snap to make sure that we’re eligible. But yeah, I think there’s going to be growing pains, particularly with younger players.

“And the thing is — and I appreciate this about Aaron — it’s just the urgency to get some of this stuff corrected. You can’t make the same mistake twice, not in this league. We don’t have time for it. That’s just enough time to get you beat. Certainly, he’s the ultimate competitor. And I think it’s good for these guys to feel that because we’ve got to make sure that they continue to show progress each and every day. It’ll be a good opportunity today to see how these young guys respond.”

LaFleur added what Green Bay is mostly looking for is consistency.

“That’s the greatest measurement of performance — what these guys do down-in and down-out,” LaFleur said. “Anybody can do something one time. Can you put it together play after play after play? I think that’s just part of the process for some of these young players.”

Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has flashed plenty in camp. But he had a disappointing drop of a Rodgers pass during Tuesday’s practice on a deep route. LaFleur said Doubs did plenty of good things on the play but has to complete the job.

“He did a great job at the line of scrimmage yesterday, beating press coverage,” LaFleur said. “And that’s a pretty salty defense, that is a good defense. They’ve got good corners. Certainly, they’ve got stars at every level of the defense. So I thought there were a lot of good things he did and certainly there are some things he needs to finish — like when you get behind the defense, you’ve got to finish the play. But more than anything, we’re just looking for that growth, for those incremental improvements to just show that progress.”

With Davante Adams gone, the Packers will need those young receivers like Doubs and second-round pick Christian Watson to become playmakers sooner than later.