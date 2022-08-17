Matthew Stafford: Functionally, I can do everything I need to do

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been on a throwing program throughout the offseason and training camp.

But it appears he’s on track to start the regular season just fine.

Los Angeles held an intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday, with Stafford taking all the first-team reps. That had been the plan throughout camp, with Stafford ramping up on throwing this week.

Head coach Sean McVay said after Tuesday’s session that he felt like Stafford had “great command all day.” On Wednesday, Stafford told reporters that he felt good coming in after the long practice of about 60-70 plays.

“It felt like I got a bunch of good work in,” Stafford said in his press conference. “But I feel good and right on track to be doing what I want to be doing.”

Stafford was asked if he thinks the elbow issue will heal before the season or if it will be something he just has to deal with throughout 2022.

“I’m not going to put a timetable on it,” Stafford said. “I’m just going out there, doing my work, trusting the process that we have. I know that I’m able to go out there and function at a high level right now. So, whatever it feels like, hopefully it continues to keep getting better as it has. But I know that functionally, I feel like I can do everything I need to do. So, just trying to continue on that road.”

With the way McVay distributes playing time in the preseason, Stafford won’t be on the field for any exhibition matchups. But the Rams do have joint practices scheduled with the Bengals later this month.

As long as Stafford feels good and healthy, the Rams should still be competitive in the NFC this season.