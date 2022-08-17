Mecole Hardman leaves Chiefs practice on a cart

Posted by Josh Alper on August 17, 2022, 11:31 AM EDT
The Chiefs are planning to spread the ball around in the passing game this season, but one of Patrick Mahomes‘ expected targets wasn’t able to complete Wednesday’s practice session.

According to multiple reports from Chiefs practice, Hardman was carted to the locker room after an apparent left leg injury during the session. Hardman went down awkwardly while trying to catch a pass and went on the cart after visiting with medical personnel on the field.

The Chiefs were already without JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday as he’s sitting out practice with a sore knee. They are set to be two of the top wideouts in Kansas City this season, but that plan would have to change if either of them misses a significant amount of time.

Reporters at practice also noted that defensive tackle Chris Jones left the field early, so there will be plenty of injury updates to come from Chiefs camp.

9 responses to “Mecole Hardman leaves Chiefs practice on a cart

  2. As a close friend of the organization it seems Andy Reid has brought the “zero WR” concept he had in Philly over to KC and are now paying the piper

  3. Here it comes….Lots of mouth running from KC to mask the obvious fade of the 1 year dynasty.

    Very insecure team right now.

  4. Hope Hardman’s injury is not severe. However, the team is deep at WR and if Mecole is out, the team will not suffer significantly. Get well soon Mecole…

  5. Andy Reid and his 8 consecutive playoff appearances, 6 consecutive AFC West tiles, 4 consecutive AFC championship games, 2 consecutive super bowl appearances and a super bowl win, can bring whatever “concept” he wants.

  7. All that jumping around one leg these players do in off-season training sessions is the leading factor in all these knee injuries. You didn’t see knee injuries like this so often when guys strictly lifted weights and ran.

  8. And there goes the vertical threat they were going to fill in Tyreek Hill void with.

