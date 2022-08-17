Mecole Hardman leaves Chiefs practice on a cart

Getty Images

The Chiefs are planning to spread the ball around in the passing game this season, but one of Patrick Mahomes‘ expected targets wasn’t able to complete Wednesday’s practice session.

According to multiple reports from Chiefs practice, Hardman was carted to the locker room after an apparent left leg injury during the session. Hardman went down awkwardly while trying to catch a pass and went on the cart after visiting with medical personnel on the field.

The Chiefs were already without JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday as he’s sitting out practice with a sore knee. They are set to be two of the top wideouts in Kansas City this season, but that plan would have to change if either of them misses a significant amount of time.

Reporters at practice also noted that defensive tackle Chris Jones left the field early, so there will be plenty of injury updates to come from Chiefs camp.