Melvin Gordon thinks Broncos wants Javonte Williams to be “the guy”

Last year, Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams split carries down the middle, with 203 each. This year, they’re together again. But Gordon thinks he’ll get fewer touches than the second-year tailback.

“I think they have a plan on what they want heading in, but as far as the rotation goes, I really don’t know,” Gordon told reporters on Wednesday. “I think they want [Javonte] to be the guy, but we do rotate. He’ll take the first series and then the second series with the [starting offense], I’ll take. Sometimes we switch, but you know kind of how it is. I don’t know how they will do the rotation. I have to go back and look at how they did things in Green Bay with the carries and things like that. My mom says just go out here and compete and go as hard as I can. I don’t know what the future holds other than that, but I just want to put my best foot forward so when I do so out there, they go, ‘OK, we need to get him out there more.’ I know I have the game. I know I can play and I still have the juice, but we’ll see.”

Coach Nathaniel Hackett has said he wants to use a stable of running backs. Last year, A.J. Dillon got 187 carries in 17 games, with two starts. Aaron Jones received 171 carries in 15 games, all starts. (Jones caught 52 passes, and Dillon caught 34.)

So Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who coordinated the offense in Green Bay in 2021, clearly likes to use two guys.

Gordon, while hoping not to take a backseat, is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“I have to do what it takes,” Gordon said. “[Hackett] told me coming in, it’s about the Super Bowl. It’s about winning the Super Bowl and we are going to do whatever is best for the team. I’m bought into that 100 percent because I want the ring more than anything. I do feel like I can help this team, so when I get in, I have to show that.”

The Broncos have a long way to go to get to the Super Bowl. But there’s a positive vibe around the team, for the first time in years. They have plenty of weapons on offense, but like every other offense at every level of the game, they’ll be using only one ball.