Multiple players ejected for fighting, Kristian Wilkerson carted off from Patriots-Panthers practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 17, 2022, 11:06 AM EDT
New England Patriots Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers
For two teams that barely play one another, the Patriots and Panthers sure seem to have beef.

It’s the second day of joint practices between the two teams and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into another day of fighting.

According to multiple reporters, on the first play of 11-on-11 drills, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got tackled and apparently took exception to the hit. He fired the ball at a Patriots player and fighting ensued.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise were both ejected after the brawl.

On the other field, reports vary as to whether Patriots returner Kristian Wilkerson went down from a non-contact injury or was laid out on a kickoff return by defensive back Kenny Robinson. Either way, Robinson stood over Wilkerson, which Patriots players took exception to and another fight began.

Wilkerson was carted off the field. For the second straight day, Robinson was ejected from practice.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule both met with their teams to try and get the session back on track.

With so much fighting, longtime Patriots reporter Mike Reiss noted he’s never seen it get to this point in any joint practice in Belichick’s tenure with New England.

  1. Things aren’t going well for the Patriots and their frustration is beginning to boil over.

  3. I think the beef is coming from last season when Burns felt he got the ankle lock applied to him by Mac, and the Pats response was essentially to question his toughness and fortitude. I mean it is tackle football after all.

    BB’s lost control of the team.

  6. Bill Belichick needs to retire and the sooner the better. He is losing control over his overzealous players.

  7. To be honest… Mac could have done without grabbing Burns on the ankle like that last year. Didn’t care to see it. I wouldn’t expect him to do that again.

  8. That’s GREAT news for Pats fans. Bring it haters!! This is what you’re gonna get nothing but attitude. No more nicey nice stuff rip some heads off

  9. Patriots are reeling. They still have nightmares of Buffalo physically and mentally dominating them in the playoffs and now even Miami might start beating the brakes off of them too.

  12. It’s been reported that CMC was tackled out of bounds, leading to him taking taking exception and throwing the ball…I highly doubt he throws the ball at a guy if tackled within the field of play.

    Things aren’t going well for the Patriots and their frustration is beginning to boil over.

    The Patriots have been dominating joint practices with Carolina, which may be another reason we’re seeing this kind of immature emotional reaction from them. They have to do better or they are going to get dusted in the NFC South, and perhaps finish 4th behind Atlanta. That’s not going to taste good.

    …and now even Miami might start beating the brakes off of them too.
