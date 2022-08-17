Packers claim Travis Fulgham off waivers

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bemoaned the inconsistency of the team’s young receivers on Tuesday and Green Bay added a more experienced player to the group on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Packers have claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off of waivers. Fulgham was one of the cuts the Broncos made on Tuesday to bring their roster to 85 players.

Fulgham entered the league as a Lions sixth-round pick, but is best known for a five-week run with the Eagles in 2020 that saw him catch 29 passes for 435 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He cooled off considerably from there and finished the year with 38 catches for 539 yards.

Fulgham went on to play one game for the Broncos last season, but did not catch any passes. He had one catch for 11 yards in their preseason opener.