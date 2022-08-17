Panthers sign Josh Watson, release Ryan Izzo

Getty Images

The Panthers had linebacker Josh Watson on the practice squad at the end of last season and they brought him back into the fold on Wednesday.

Watson signed with the team as a free agent and tight end Ryan Izzo was released to make space for him on the 85-man roster. Izzo signed last week with the team short on tight ends, but they no longer needed him to flesh out the group.

Watson played two games for the Texans last year on special teams and he appeared in 17 games for the Broncos over the previous two seasons. He played three defensive snaps in Denver, but was largely a special teamer for the AFC West team as well.

He had seven tackles during his time with the Broncos.