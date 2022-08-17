Pete Carroll: No decision on starting quarterback for preseason finale, yet

Getty Images

The Seahawks had planned to give quarterback Drew Lock the start in the second preseason game, until he tested positive for COVID. Will he instead start the preseason finale against the Cowboys?

“We will have to wait and see what happens,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “We don’t need to make that decision yet.”

Carroll acknowledged that Lock needed the reps he wouldn’t have gotten on Thursday against the Bears.

“He worked with the ones yesterday in prep for the game, and that’s really all he got,” Carroll said. “I would’ve liked to see that happen throughout this little mini-week. But we’ll see what happens next week, we’ll figure it out. But it was important and that’s where we’re going to do extra work after practice with DK [Metcalf], and with [Tyler Lockett], and [Will Dissly], and we just weren’t able to do that. So, we missed out on that opportunity.”

There was no extra work after practice on Tuesday because Lock “barely made it off the practice field, he was dragging.”

“We were going to do post-practice work, but it was no, let’s get him out of here,” Carroll said. “It hit him. He has had it before, already. He has done all of the work to get prepped for it, it just so happens that it got him again.”

And so Geno Smith, who already had managed to hold the top spot on the depth chart, will continue to be the team’s No. 1 option. At this point, it’s hard to imagine Lock taking it from Smith in the next 26 days.