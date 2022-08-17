Raiders activate Johnathan Hankins, Trayvon Mullen, Bilal Nichols

Getty Images

The Raiders are getting four players back on the field this week.

The NFL’s daily transaction report noted that the team has activated defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive back Trayvon Mullen, defensive end Bilal Nichols, and wide receiver Dillon Stoner from the physically unable to perform list.

Hankins dealt with back and knee injuries late last season, but started 14 regular season games and their playoff loss to the Bengals. He had 38 regular season tackles and three in the postseason.

Mullen had two injured reserve stints last year because of a foot injury. The 2019 second-round pick has started 31 games over his first three seasons.

Nichols signed with the Raiders in March after spending four seasons with the Bears. He had 51 tackles, three sacks, and two fumble recoveries while appearing in all 17 games for Chicago.

Stoner appeared in six games last season. He did not catch any passes, but recorded one tackle on special teams.