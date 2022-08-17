Robbie Anderson: I like Baker Mayfield’s leadership and confidence

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson‘s negative reaction to April chatter about the team trading for quarterback Baker Mayfield resurfaced when Mayfield joined the NFC South team in a trade this summer, but Anderson shrugged it off.

He said he has no issue with Mayfield and that his response was meant to show support for Sam Darnold, who is now competing with Mayfield for the starting job in Carolina. Mayfield appears to have the edge in that competition and it certainly seems that he’s grown on Anderson over the course of his time with the Panthers.

“He’s smart,” Anderson said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “He’s picked up the offense, like, rapidly. I like his energy a lot. I like that a lot about him. Like his leadership. And his confidence.”

Mayfield didn’t always rub his teammates the right way with the Browns, but things are off on the right foot with the Panthers and thinks will likely remain well as long as the team manages to be productive on the field.