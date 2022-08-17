Saints claim Derrick Kelly off waivers

Getty Images

New Orleans is bringing back a familiar face.

The Saints have claimed offensive lineman Derrick Kelly off waivers, according to the transaction wire. The Jets waived Kelly earlier this week.

Kelly entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2019 and was with the club through part of last season. He appeared in six games for the team in 2020, mainly playing special teams.

After the Saints cut Kelly from their practice squad in 2021, he signed with the Giants’ practice squad in mid-October. He appeared in one game.

Kelly signed with the Jets in May.

The Saints have also placed defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson on injured reserve. He had re-signed with New Orleans earlier this week.