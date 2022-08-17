T.J. Watt: My brother was unstoppable in his prime, it’s too early to compare me to him

USA Today

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year last year, but even if he’s the best defensive player in the league, he doesn’t consider himself the best defensive player in his own family.

Watt told The Pivot that his older brother, Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt, was so dominant during his best years with the Texans that there’s really no question which one of them is the better player.

“I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime,” T.J. said. “You go back and you look, you watch the film, the guy was frickin’ unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. He’ll never say it, but people need to go back and look at that. The guy was doing incredible things for four or five years, and I think he can still play at a high level. I think I’m too early in my career to compare myself to him.”

J.J. Watt was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015, and is one of the best defensive players in NFL history. Injuries have severely affected his career since then, and he has missed at least half the season in four of the last six years. But at his best, J.J. Watt was incredible, and T.J. Watt is right: He’s not as good as his big brother yet.