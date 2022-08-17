Tyler Linderbaum likely to return to Ravens’ practice on Friday

USA Today

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is on track to return to practice soon.

Linderbaum suffered a foot injury two weeks ago, and initial reports indicated it could be serious. But today coach John Harbaugh said he’s expecting Linderbaum back at practice on Friday.

“Tyler Linderbaum will probably be back on the field Friday doing individual,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t anticipate him playing in the game, but he’ll start working his way back in, looks like on Friday. We’ll see, but that’s how it looks right now.”

Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football last year at Iowa, and the Ravens chose him with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.