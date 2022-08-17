With fans once again up in arms, the Glazers reportedly are willing to sell a minority stake in Manchester United

Getty Images

From the moment the Glazer family, which owns the Buccaneers, bought the Manchester United soccer club, fans of the team have wanted the Glazers to sell.

The good news? They may be. The bad news? It would be only a minority share.

According to Bloomberg.com, the Glazers “would consider selling a minority stake.” The report comes as pressure continues to mount on the Glazers to sell the team.

“Preliminary discussions” regarding the possibility of selling a slice of the team have occurred. The transaction would be based on a valuation of the team at $6 billion.

The Glazers, who bought the team in 2005, own roughly 97 percent of it.

Fans are currently up in arms because the club has lost its first two games of the 2022-23 season. Protests are planned for the next home game, on August 22.

In May 2021, a major protest resulted in the delay of a match, with fans storming the team’s home stadium.