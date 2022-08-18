Bills will start Josh Allen this week

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t see the field in the team’s preseason opener, but they won’t be keeping him under glass for the entire exhibition season.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Thursday that Allen will get the start against the Broncos on Saturday.

McDermott said many of the team’s other starters will also be in the lineup. He did not specify how much playing time they will get against Denver, but did say that the first-stringers will see a “healthy amount” of snaps.

There’s no word on plans for the team’s third preseason game, but a sharp outing by the offense may be all that McDermott and company need to see before facing the Rams to kick off the season in three weeks.