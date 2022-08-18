Chiefs starters to play around a half on Saturday

Getty Images

The Chiefs are waiting to see if wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones will be well enough to play in Saturday’s game against the Commanders, but they know the plan they have for the rest of the team’s starters for the second week of the preseason.

Head coach Andy Reid said that he is approaching the game as if quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the other first-stringers will play most of, if not all, the first half against Washington.

“We’ll go somewhere [around the] first half with the ones,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “It might be shorter than that, but I’m just going to see how things go. Then the rest of the guys will fill in. Chad Henne won’t play this game, like last year. We sit him and give the two young guys [Shane Buechele and Dustin Crum] some extra time.”

Mahomes played 32 snaps in the second Chiefs preseason game last year, so Reid’s approach is a similar one to what the team has done in the past. He played 15 snaps in the final game last summer.