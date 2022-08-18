Damien Lewis carted off with ankle injury; Caleb Johnson hurts knee on same play

Getty Images

Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis and Bears linebacker Caleb Johnson remained on the ground, writhing in pain, on a running play with 14:14 remaining in the second quarter. Johnson walked off gingerly. Lewis needed assistance in the form of a cart.

The team’s medical personnel placed an air cast on Lewis’ right ankle as Pete Carroll took a knee next to him. Nearly the entire team surrounded the cart after Lewis was helped onto it, wishing him well.

The injuries happened on a DeeJay Dallas 2-yard run. Immediately as the play ended, Seahawks center Austin Blythe frantically signaled for the team’s athletic trainers and doctors.

Phil Haynes replaced Lewis, who the Seahawks ruled out with an ankle injury. Lewis started 29 games the past two seasons.

The Bears listed Johnson as doubtful to return with a knee injury.