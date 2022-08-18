Daniel Jones says he had a neck procedure unrelated to his 2021 injury

August 18, 2022
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed the final six games of last season with a neck injury. But that’s not the only issue with his neck he has dealt with recently.

Jones told reporters today that he also had a neck procedure in the winter. But he said it was unrelated to the neck injury he suffered on the football field.

Although Jones says he’s good to go for this season, it has to be alarming that Jones has had two separate neck issues that required medical attention in the last year.

This is a very big season for Jones, who is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after the Giants declined to pick up his fifth-year option. As he heads into free agency in March, he needs to stay healthy and have a productive season.

  1. Holy smokes, this guy is not the answer. Get Jimmy G in here and let’s have Danny start his career as a backup QB already.

  2. Anyone who spends as much time looking over their shoulder to see if they’re about to be benched as he does is going to have neck issues.

  3. He will probably need more surgeries like Peyton Manning did. Neck injuries and football just don’t go together.

