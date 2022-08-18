Dennis Allen sees pre-injury Michael Thomas at practice

USA Today Sports

It’s been a long time since Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has played in a game, but he’s convinced a key member of the organization that he’s ready to roll for Week 1.

Thomas missed all of last season with an ankle injury and told reporters on Wednesday that he feels like he’s “still getting there,” but head coach Dennis Allen said he thinks Thomas has recovered the form that made him one of the league’s most productive wideouts.

“When the ball kicks off for real, Mike Thomas is going to be ready to go,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “And I’m excited about that. I think he looks great. I thought he looked a little better today than [Tuesday]. When I watch Michael Thomas out at practice, I see Michael Thomas that I saw pre-injury. I see a big, strong, physical wide receiver that makes a ton of contested catches. I saw it in these practices. I kind of see a guy that looks pretty good.”

The Saints addressed the wide receiver position this offseason by signing Jarvis Landry and drafting Chris Olave in the first round, but getting Thomas back at full strength would likely be the biggest boost over what they put on the field last season. They feel confident that’s how things will play out and that prospect should stress opposing defenses in September.