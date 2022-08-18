Derwin James: There was never a doubt in my mind I’d reach a deal with the Chargers

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James is returning to practice after signing the new contract he had been seeking, and he says he always knew he and the Chargers would come to terms.

“There was never a doubt in my mind,” James said.

Although James chose not to practice until the Chargers showed him the money, he said he struggled seeing his teammates on the field while he was standing on the sidelines.

“Heck yeah, it was super hard,” James said. “Everybody knows how much I love football and how much I want to be out here. It was just hard. I was just taking it day-by-day. Like I say, controlling what I can control. I knew it would happen, but having the confidence to come out here every day and trying to get myself better in ways that I could.”

James is going to ramp up for a few days before he gets to full speed and participates in a full practice, but he’ll be ready to go in plenty of time for Week One.