Deshaun Watson’s suspension begins Aug. 30, with a return to practice Nov. 14

Posted by Charean Williams on August 18, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson‘s suspension did not begin immediately, so he is allowed to remain around the team until Aug. 30.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson will not play again in the preseason, though the quarterback is eligible to do so.

Once the preseason ends, Watson will have to train elsewhere.

He can return to the Browns’ facility on Oct. 10 and begin practicing Nov. 14. The NFL allows for an acclimation period for all players who are suspended for health and safety reasons.

But Watson can’t play his first game until the team’s Dec. 4 game against his former team in Houston.

1 responses to "Deshaun Watson's suspension begins Aug. 30, with a return to practice Nov. 14

