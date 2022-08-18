Deshaun Watson: “I take accountability for the decisions I made”

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has come a long way from his press-conference talking points about never harassing, assaulting, or disrespecting any women.

Watson, who apologized for the first time last Friday for his alleged misbehavior during massage-therapy sessions, has issued a statement confirming that his situation has been settled by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement posted by the team. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Watson will begin his suspension on August 30. He’ll return after the Week 12 game against the Buccaneers. Just in time for a Week 13 trip to Houston.