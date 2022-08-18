Deshaun Watson: “I take accountability for the decisions I made”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT
Deshaun Watson has come a long way from his press-conference talking points about never harassing, assaulting, or disrespecting any women.

Watson, who apologized for the first time last Friday for his alleged misbehavior during massage-therapy sessions, has issued a statement confirming that his situation has been settled by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement posted by the team. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Watson will begin his suspension on August 30. He’ll return after the Week 12 game against the Buccaneers. Just in time for a Week 13 trip to Houston.

12 responses to “Deshaun Watson: “I take accountability for the decisions I made”

  3. I suspect Cleveland fans will find a way to pretend he’s not a total scumbag by week 12.

  4. He is a defective human that denied everything up until a week ago… no accountability has been taken and everything he is saying is for public consumption instead of actual accountability.

  6. This isn’t what accountability looks like. This is what a desperate person does to try to get back in the good graces of what he got caught at doing. He denied everything right up to the bitter end.

  7. If he was sorry for his actions why did he engage a campaign of denial, smearing his accusers?. Watson’s statements reeks of insincerity and is nothing more than self serving image control. Instead of trying to emulate other major sports in trying to eliminate such pernicious behavior, the NFL has lowered the standards of acceptable actions.

  9. Interesting they released this news on Thursday which is always a slow news cycle.

    Just in time for it to be overshadowed by the preseason games in which a lot of starters will play.

  10. Notice how his statement doesn’t take real responsibility for his actions? It’s vague, and designed to not open him up to legal responsibility in civil suits. It would be refreshing if he just OWNED his actions. But this is as close as it gets, I guess. Sad.

  11. And his first game after the suspension will be in Houston, after that, in Cincinnati. If the Browns were smart, they would hold him for two more weeks and not play him until week 14 when they play at home.

